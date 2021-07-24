Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of APG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 508,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,990. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

