Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 480,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,701. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

