Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,780 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of La-Z-Boy worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LZB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 168,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,981. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.