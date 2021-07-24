Phoenixcoin Price Up 7.1% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $956,996.53 and $5.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,619,125 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

