Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $479,874.99 and approximately $4,887.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00860606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00142219 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,133,103,951 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

