Piedmont Lithium Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

