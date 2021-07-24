Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 61,734 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,388,052.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.