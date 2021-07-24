Piper Sandler Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $18.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE:MGY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

