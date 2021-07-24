Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.10 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

