Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

NOG stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $987.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.