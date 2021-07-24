Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.35. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

