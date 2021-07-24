Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.61.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $392,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

