Piper Sandler Weighs in on Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.21 on Friday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Weber Alan W increased its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Victory Capital by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

