Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

