Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 220,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

