pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.61 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 3% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.51 or 0.00866619 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,536 coins and its circulating supply is 31,393,640 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

