Po.et 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.00 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $365,141.98 and $95.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Po.et

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

