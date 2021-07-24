Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crocs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.