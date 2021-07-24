Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,931,900 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,931,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,732,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.97% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

