Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.14 Million Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 488.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.70% of Forte Biosciences worth $17,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBRX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

