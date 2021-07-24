Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $16.53 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,477.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,352.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $853.02 and a 1-year high of $1,482.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.