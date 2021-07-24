Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 793,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.18 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

