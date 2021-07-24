Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 311,521 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 311,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SIX opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Truist increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

