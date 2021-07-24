Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Trex were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.93. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

