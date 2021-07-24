Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

PCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

