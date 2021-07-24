Polychain Monsters 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00018030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00049357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00859591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,644,061 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,245 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

