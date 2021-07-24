Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.56 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

