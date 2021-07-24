Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. Analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.