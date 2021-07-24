PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

