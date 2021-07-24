Power Ledger (POWR) Market Cap Achieves $78.61 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $78.61 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00849613 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.