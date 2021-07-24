PowerTrade Fuel Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $55,289.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.02 or 0.00860749 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

