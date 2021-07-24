PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$17.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.10.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 139.66%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

