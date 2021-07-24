PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy to Buy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$14.10 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.10.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE PSK opened at C$13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.66%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.