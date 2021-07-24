Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX opened at $16.39 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.