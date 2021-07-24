Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Down 3.1%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.98. 12,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
