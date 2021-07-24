Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Down 3.1%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.98. 12,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,081,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

