Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $58.27 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $58,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FSS opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

