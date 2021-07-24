Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 32,379 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.46% of Mesa Laboratories worth $55,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $283.08 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 488.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock worth $6,830,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.