Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 87,163 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,163 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $60,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $51.90 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.