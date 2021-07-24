Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,978 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

