ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 3.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.81. 3,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,101,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock valued at $981,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

