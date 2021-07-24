ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Position Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 107,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

