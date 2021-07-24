Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Provident Financial has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.62. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

