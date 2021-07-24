Provoco Token (VOCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,001.64

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $50,001.64 and approximately $61.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

