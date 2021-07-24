Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.