Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

PRPL stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,661.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

