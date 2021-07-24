Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Decreased by Analyst

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

