Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.76.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

