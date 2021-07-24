Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

BCSF stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

