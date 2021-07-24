Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

FLT stock opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.82. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.