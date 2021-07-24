Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of RBA opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

